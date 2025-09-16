Grzelcyk is set to join the Blackhawks at training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Grzelcyk racked up 40 points in 82 regular-season games with the Penguins last season, a career high number that included another personal best in 15 power-play assists. As such, it's a little surprising to see the 31-year-old blueliner having to go the PTO route ahead of the 2025-26. Given his offensive numbers last year, it's hard to envision a scenario in which Grzelcyk doesn't land an NHL deal prior to Opening Night, whether in Chicago or elsewhere.