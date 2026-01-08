Grzelcyk notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Grzelcyk has chipped in with six assists and a minus-2 rating over his last 14 appearances. The 32-year-old defenseman's effort Wednesday was his first multi-point effort of the campaign. He's now at 10 assists, 49 shots on net, 21 hits, 33 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 43 appearances. Grzelcyk is seeing time on the second power-play unit but still has a fairly limited role at even strength.