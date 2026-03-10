Blackhawks' Matt Grzelcyk: Quiet on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grzelcyk's point drought reached eight games in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Grzelcyk has just one assist over his last 20 outings. The 32-year-old blueliner is still maintaining a third-pairing role, but he could lose that spot to Ethan Del Mastro if the Blackhawks fully embrace playing their prospects. For the season, Grzelcyk has 12 helpers, 64 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 26 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 64 appearances.
