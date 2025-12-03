Grzelcyk's point drought reached 10 games in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Grzelcyk was involved in a goal, but it was a Vegas tally that bounced in off his body. The 31-year-old defenseman has been a steady part of the Blackhawks' lineup, which has often included seven blueliners, but he's been on the third pairing with inconsistent power-play usage. That hasn't been a recipe for success, as he's now at four assists, a plus-9 rating, 31 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 12 hits and 12 PIM through 26 outings overall.