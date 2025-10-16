Grzelcyk registered an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Grzelcyk got on the scoresheet for the first time as a Blackhawk when he set up a Lukas Reichel goal in the first period. The 31-year-old Grzelcyk has filled a bottom-four role with some power-play time, and his ice time has been further trimmed by the Blackhawks often opting to dress seven blueliners. He's added six blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-4 rating, so he should continue to be an effective veteran role player this year. However, he'll likely be a few levels below the performance that saw him earn 40 points in 82 games with the Penguins last year.