Grzelcyk registered an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Grzelcyk had gone 13 games without a point entering Wednesday. The 31-year-old defenseman has largely disappointed to begin his Chicago tenure, earning a mere five assists in 30 contests just one year after his 40-point effort in 82 games for the Penguins. However, Grzelcyk could claim some extra time on the second power-play unit while Sam Rinzel is with AHL Rockford.