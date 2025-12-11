Blackhawks' Matt Grzelcyk: Snaps slump with helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grzelcyk registered an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Grzelcyk had gone 13 games without a point entering Wednesday. The 31-year-old defenseman has largely disappointed to begin his Chicago tenure, earning a mere five assists in 30 contests just one year after his 40-point effort in 82 games for the Penguins. However, Grzelcyk could claim some extra time on the second power-play unit while Sam Rinzel is with AHL Rockford.
