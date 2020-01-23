Blackhawks' Matt Tomkins: Inks two-way deal
Tomkins signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Tomkins has played pretty well in the minors this season, compiling a 5-4-0 record while posting a 2.45 GAA and .916 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll likely continue to serve as AHL Rockford's No. 2 netminder over the next two seasons.
