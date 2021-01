The Blackhawks placed Tomkins on waivers Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Tomkins spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors, compiling a 5-7-1 record while posting a 3.12 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 appearances with AHL Rockford. The 2012 seventh-round pick likely won't sniff the NHL unless Chicago's netminders are ravaged by injuries or illness during the upcoming campaign.