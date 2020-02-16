Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Adds helper in road win
Highmore generated an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Highmore had the lone helper on Alexander Nylander's second goal of the game. In 24 contests, Highmore is at four points, 22 shots and 24 hits. He's likely to remain in a limited, bottom-six role that probably won't yield enough production for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Records assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Deposits first goal of 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Earns helper•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Packs bags for NHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Drops down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Called up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.