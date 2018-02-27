Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Ascends to big club
Highmore was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.
After the Blackhawks dished Tommy Wingels to Boston and Ryan Hartman to Nashville, they were in need of offensive depth for their upcoming west coast road trip, so they naturally picked Rockford's best scorer. Highmore has a team-high 21 goals and 35 points through 56 minor-league games, but he has yet to make his NHL debut. It's expected he makes an appearance at some point, with Thursday against the Sharks as his first opportunity.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...