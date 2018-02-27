Highmore was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.

After the Blackhawks dished Tommy Wingels to Boston and Ryan Hartman to Nashville, they were in need of offensive depth for their upcoming west coast road trip, so they naturally picked Rockford's best scorer. Highmore has a team-high 21 goals and 35 points through 56 minor-league games, but he has yet to make his NHL debut. It's expected he makes an appearance at some point, with Thursday against the Sharks as his first opportunity.