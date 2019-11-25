Highmore was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.

Highmore's promotion may just be a reward for his strong start to the season, as he's racked up 10 points in 17 minor-league games, though the Blackhawks faithful will no doubt be eager to see if everybody is on the ice for Monday's practice session. If the 23-year-old Highmore jumps into the lineup against Dallas on Tuesday, it would likely be in favor of Zach Smith or Kirby Dach.