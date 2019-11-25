Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Called up from minors
Highmore was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.
Highmore's promotion may just be a reward for his strong start to the season, as he's racked up 10 points in 17 minor-league games, though the Blackhawks faithful will no doubt be eager to see if everybody is on the ice for Monday's practice session. If the 23-year-old Highmore jumps into the lineup against Dallas on Tuesday, it would likely be in favor of Zach Smith or Kirby Dach.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: In action Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Undergoes surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Returns to developmental affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Sustains injury during Sunday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.