Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Considered day-to-day
Highmore (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Highmore has all but been ruled out against Colorado, so Andreas Martinsen will almost certainly round out Chicago's depth up front Tuesday evening. Highmore, who's notched one goal in 10 games with the big club this campaign, will likely be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Canucks.
