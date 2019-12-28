Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Deposits first goal of 2019-20
Highmore scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Highmore scored the Blackhawks' fifth and final goal, converting on a pass from David Kampf at 3:03 of the third period. Both of the 23-year-old's points have come in the last two games. Highmore has added 11 shots on goal and eight hits in 10 contests. His limited fourth-line role isn't likely to lead to much offense.
