Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Drops down to AHL
Highmore was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.
Highmore's demotion is to make room for defenseman Ian McCoshen on the roster after Duncan Keith suffered a groin injury in Friday's game versus the Avalanche. Highmore didn't get on the scoresheet in two appearances during his most recent stint with the parent club.
