Highmore posted an assist in Monday's 7-1 blowout loss to the Devils.

Highmore's first point of the year came on a Zack Smith goal early in the first period. The 23-year-old has just seven shots on goal and eight hits through nine appearances. A bottom-six role with the lowly Blackhawks will likely keep Highmore as a non-factor in fantasy play.

