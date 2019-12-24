Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Earns helper
Highmore posted an assist in Monday's 7-1 blowout loss to the Devils.
Highmore's first point of the year came on a Zack Smith goal early in the first period. The 23-year-old has just seven shots on goal and eight hits through nine appearances. A bottom-six role with the lowly Blackhawks will likely keep Highmore as a non-factor in fantasy play.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Packs bags for NHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Drops down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Called up from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: In action Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Undergoes surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Returns to developmental affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.