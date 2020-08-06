Highmore scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Highmore's first playoff point came on an Olli Maatta goal in the first period. The 23-year-old forward then tallied his first postseason goal by tipping home a Slater Koekkoek shot in the third. Highmore had just six points to go with 38 hits and 35 shots in 36 contests during the regular season. His two-point burst Wednesday came in just 7:38 of ice time -- don't expect a repeat effort in Friday's Game 4.