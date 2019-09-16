Highmore (shoulder) will suit up versus Washington on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Highmore will get his first taste of NHL action after undergoing shoulder surgery in November. The center will need to put together a strong training camp showing, starting with Monday's preseason tilt, in order to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Flyers on Oct. 4.

