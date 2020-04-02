Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Lands extension with Chicago
Highmore penned a two-year contract extension with the Blackhawks on Thursday. The first year of the extension is a two-way deal, but it transitions into a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season.
Highmore has appeared in 36 games with the big club this campaign, totaling two goals and six points while averaging 9:49 of ice time per contest. The 24-year-old forward may continue to bounce between leagues in 2020-21, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a full-time role in the Blackhawks' bottom six in 2021-22.
