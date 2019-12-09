The Blackhawks recalled Highmore from AHL Rockford on Monday.

The Blackhawks need depth at forward since Andrew Shaw and Drake Caggiula are on IR with concussions, so Highmore gets the call after posting 14 points over 21 AHL games this season. The 23-year-old is the 13th forward on the roster, so there's no guarantee he draws in during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, starting Tuesday in Vegas.