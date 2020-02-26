Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Pots second goal of year
Highmore scored a goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis.
Highmore's goal at 5:16 of the third period tied the game at 4-4. It was the first time finding the net since Dec. 27, a span of 18 games without a goal. The 23-year-old has five points in 29 games this season and has mustered just 27 shots on goal.
