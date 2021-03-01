Highmore produced an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
Highmore picked up just his second assist in 14 appearances this year with the secondary helper on the first of Ryan Carpenter's two goals in the game. The 25-year-old Highmore is a rotational fourth-line player for the Blackhawks -- he hasn't produced enough to warrant fantasy consideration.
