Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Records assist in win
Highmore notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Highmore had an assist on Erik Gustafsson's first-period tally. The helper snapped a nine-game point drought for the 23-year-old forward. He's up to three points, 19 shots on goal and 22 hits through 20 appearances. With a limited fourth-line role, Highmore isn't worth adding outside the deepest of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Deposits first goal of 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Earns helper•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Packs bags for NHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Drops down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Called up from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: In action Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.