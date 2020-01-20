Highmore notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Highmore had an assist on Erik Gustafsson's first-period tally. The helper snapped a nine-game point drought for the 23-year-old forward. He's up to three points, 19 shots on goal and 22 hits through 20 appearances. With a limited fourth-line role, Highmore isn't worth adding outside the deepest of fantasy formats.