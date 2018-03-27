Highmore was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

The rookie from Halifax, Novia Scotia had been filling in with Jonathan Toews (upper body) tending to a lower-body injury, but the captain has two more days to rest up before the next game. As for the AHL's IceHogs, they'll go to work -- presumably with Highmore in tow -- facing the Moose on the road Wednesday.

