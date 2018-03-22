Highmore (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks.

Highmore missed Tuesday's game against Colorado due to an undisclosed malady, but his absence will be limited to just one game. The 22-year-old forward, who's potted one goal in 10 contests with the Blackhawks this campaign, will skate with Vinnie Hinostroza and Brandon Saad on Chicago's third line against Vancouver.