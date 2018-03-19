Highmore left Sunday's game against St. Louis after awkwardly colliding with the boards, and won't return.

This was Highmore's ninth career game in the NHL, and although he's only logged one assist during the span, he was recently skating on the second line with Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza. If the 22-year-old isn't able to go Tuesday against Colorado, the Blackhawks might need to recall someone from AHL Chicago, as Anthony Duclair (knee) remains sidelined.