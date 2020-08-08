Highmore scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Highmore scored just 2:40 after Brandon Saad in the first period, putting the Blackhawks ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Highmore has picked up three points in his last two games despite skating a combined 16:01. He added six hits and four shots in the series, but the Halifax native shouldn't be relied on for consistent offense.