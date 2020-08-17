Highmore scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 3-1 win over Vegas in Game 4.

Highmore sent a shot toward the goal from the corner below the goal line, and the puck ricocheted off the helmet of Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner and into the net. The first-period goal gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 cushion and proved to be the game-winner. It was Highmore's third goal of the postseason, which ranks him third on the Blackhawks.