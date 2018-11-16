Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore: Undergoes surgery
Highmore underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 months.
It appears that Highmore's season is almost certainly over, so he'll now set his sights on getting back to 100 percent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The 22-year-old forward notched three goals and seven points in eight AHL appearances prior to his injury.
