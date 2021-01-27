Janmark scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Janmark intercepted a pass in his own zone and beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne on a breakaway, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead with 8:17 left in the middle frame. It was the third straight game with a goal for Janmark, who went through his first four contests without a single point. The 28-year-old is already halfway to the six goals he scored in 62 games last season with Dallas.