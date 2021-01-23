Janmark scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Janmark's gotten off to a slow start for his first year in Chicago -- the tally was his first point in five games. A solid defensive forward for Dallas over the last five years, Janmark rarely provides much sizzle on the scoresheet. His career high in points is 34, set in 2017-18, but he's never reached 20 goals or assists in a single year. There's little reason for fantasy managers to deploy Janmark in most formats.