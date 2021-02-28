Janmark tallied a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.
Janmark halted a four-game goal skid just under five minutes into the third period, driving to the net and re-directing a Carl Soderberg feed to pull Chicago to within 3-2. It was the seventh goal in 22 games for the first-year Blackhawk, who scored just six times in each of his previous two seasons with Dallas.
