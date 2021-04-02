Janmark provided an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Janmark had the secondary helper on a Dylan Strome goal in the third period. The assist snapped Janmark's six-game point drought. The 28-year-old Swede has 19 points in 38 contests this year -- that 0.5 points-per-game pace is the best of his five-year career. He's added 67 shots on net and 21 hits, but also carries a minus-15 rating, as he often faces tough assignments.