Janmark scored a goal and dished an assist on the power play in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Janmark got the Blackhawks on the board at 3:17 of the first period on a pass from Dominik Kubalik. Later in the frame, the two swapped roles, as Janmark earned a secondary helper on Kubalik's tally. The 28-year-old Janmark has taken on a top-six role in Chicago, and he has eight points, 19 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances.