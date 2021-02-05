Janmark scored a goal and dished an assist on the power play in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Janmark got the Blackhawks on the board at 3:17 of the first period on a pass from Dominik Kubalik. Later in the frame, the two swapped roles, as Janmark earned a secondary helper on Kubalik's tally. The 28-year-old Janmark has taken on a top-six role in Chicago, and he has eight points, 19 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances.
