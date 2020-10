Janmark signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Chicago on Monday.

Janmark is coming off his fourth straight 20-plus point campaign despite playing in just 62 games this year. If the 26-year-old center can avoid any significant injury absences, he should be capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold this season. It was a rough end of the year for Janmark as he scored one goal in his last 37 outings including the playoffs.