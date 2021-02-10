Janmark scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Dallas.
Janmark converted a re-direct attempt in the slot to tie the game with 5:56 left in the second period. It was the fifth goal of the season for the first-year Blackhawk, who is on a decent stretch as of late with two goals and three assists over his last five games. Janmark reached a career high of 19 goals in 2017-18 with Dallas and is on pace to top that figure through 14 games. Maintaining his spot on Chicago's top line with Patrick Kane would certainly aid that effort.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark: Goal and assist on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark: Connects on breakaway•
-
Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark: Grabs one-year contract•
-
Mattias Janmark: Set to hit free agency•