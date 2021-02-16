Janmark scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit.

Janmark converted a feed from the left faceoff circle to draw first blood just 4:19 into the game. It was Janmark's sixth goal in 17 games this season, already matching his total from each of the previous two years with Dallas. He'll have to overcome the shortened schedule to do it, but Janmark has an outside chance of challenging the career-high 19 goals he put up with the Stars in 2017-18.