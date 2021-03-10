Janmark scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
In three games versus the Stars this year, Janmark has buried a pair of goals. With nine tallies and six helpers through 27 contests, the Swede is on pace for his second 30-point campaign. He's added 47 shots on goal with a minus-8 rating while mainly operating in the Blackhawks' top six with a career-high ice time per game of 17:16.
