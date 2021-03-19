Janmark had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

He put the Hawks up 1-0 in the first with a deft tip at the side of the net while on the power play. Then Janmark set up Dylan Strome on another PP for the second Chicago goal. He has a respectable 18 points in 31 games and he's on a two-game, three-point streak. Modest, yes, but a streak nonetheless.