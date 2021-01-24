Janmark scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

After going scoreless through the first four games of the season, Janmark has woken up with two goals and three points over the last two. The 28-year-old scored only 12 goals in his last 143 games for Dallas, however, and it seems unlikely that he'll become a consistent offensive threat for Chicago.