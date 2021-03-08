Janmark scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

It was the 28-year-old's first multi-point performance in over a month, and Janmark's effort snapped a three-game point drought. He's seeing enough time with the man advantage to retain some fantasy intrigue in shallower formats, but on the season Janmark has a merely solid eight goals and 14 points through 26 games, numbers which are still excellent for a player who has only topped 30 points once over a full season in his career.