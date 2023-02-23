Domi scored twice, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Domi sparked the comeback with a power-play goal, set up a Patrick Kane tally and then added the game-winner by calling his own number on a 2-on-1. The strong outing extended Domi's point streak to five games (three goals, eight helpers). The 27-year-old hasn't gotten as much buzz as Kane, but Domi could be an attractive trade target at the March 3 deadline -- assuming his linemate isn't responsible for his success. Domi is up to 17 goals, 29 helpers, 127 shots on net, 76 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 57 contests overall.