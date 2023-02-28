Domi notched a pair of power-play assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Domi's point streak is up to seven games after he assisted on goals by Tyler Johnson and Andreas Athanasiou in Monday's loss. During the streak, Domi has four goals and 10 helpers, and four of his points have come on the power play. The 27-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 31 assists, 139 shots on net, 76 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 contests overall. Whether he's traded before Friday or he finishes the year with the Blackhawks, Domi is producing a strong season for fantasy managers willing to take a chance on him.