Domi notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Domi helped out on the first two of the Blackhawks' goals to help erase an early 2-0 deficit. The 27-year-old has earned three assists in his last two contests since he snapped a five-game point drought. Despite the slump, he hasn't lost his place as the first-line center, so his offense is likely to ebb and flow with Patrick Kane's production. Domi has four goals, six helpers, 23 shots on net, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 14 outings overall, with five of his 10 points coming on the power play.