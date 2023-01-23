Domi logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Domi set up Ian Mitchell's first goal of the season late in the third period. January continues to go well for Domi, who has three goals and five assists through 10 games this month. The 27-year-old is up to 32 points, 104 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 45 contests in a top-six role.