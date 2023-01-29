Domi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Domi set up a Taylor Raddysh tally late in the third period. During his five-game point streak, Domi has a goal, four assists and a plus-1 rating. The 27-year-old center is up to 35 points (14 goals, 21 helpers), 109 shots on net, a minus-11 rating and 58 PIM through 48 contests overall.