Domi contributed two goals and an assist in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Domi earned his second straight multi-goal game and his third multi-point contest in the span of five games. He's up to nine goals and 19 points in 23 games this season. Domi was limited to 11 goals and 39 points in 72 contests with Columbus and Carolina in 2021-22, but he was averaging just 13:02 of ice time. Entering Saturday's game, the 27-year-old logged 18:32 per game, including 3:23 on the power play in 2022-23, so it's no surprise that his offensive production is up this season.