Domi had a goal and an assist in Chicago's 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.
Domi scored 0:51 into the third period to cut Seattle's lead to 6-3. The 27-year-old has contributed at least a point in four of his last five games. He's up to 13 markers and 30 points in 41 contests this season.
