Domi logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Domi has picked up a goal and five helpers over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old continues to do alright in a top-line role despite playing for a low-scoring team. He's at 11 goals, 15 assists, 82 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 38 appearances. While Patrick Kane (lower body) is out, Domi's proving he can do just fine on offense.