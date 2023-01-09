Domi contributed the overtime winner and an assist in Chicago's 4-3 victory against Calgary on Sunday.

Domi has recorded a goal and four points during his current three-game point streak. He's up to 12 goals and 28 points in 39 contests this season. Those 12 goals already put him ahead of 2021-22 when he finished with 11 markers in 72 contests, and he's also well on his way to surpassing last season's finish of 39 points. The 27-year-old entered Sunday's game averaging 18:31 of ice time in 2022-23, which is up from 13:03 last season, and his jump in offensive production makes perfect sense when his increased role is factored in.