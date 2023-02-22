Domi logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and 12 PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Domi helped out on Tyler Johnson's tying goal late in the third period. The assist extended Domi's point streak to four games (one goal, seven helpers). The 27-year-old forward is up to 43 points (15 on the power play), 124 shots, 76 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 56 contests as he continues to log top-six minutes.